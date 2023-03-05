Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE HD opened at $298.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.45.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

