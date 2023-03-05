Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $54.43 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.