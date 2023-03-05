Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 3.5% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $287,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

