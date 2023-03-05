Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Makes New $13.26 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,256,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.1% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $81,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.