Kellner Capital LLC Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

