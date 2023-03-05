Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in February

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 482.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kemira Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kemira Oyj stock remained flat at $16.65 during trading on Friday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

