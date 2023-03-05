Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,189 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

CHTR opened at $369.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $583.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.