Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,222 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises about 1.1% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

