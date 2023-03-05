Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 36,508 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 4.2% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

