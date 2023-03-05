Kent Lake Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Kent Lake Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,734 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of CPI Card Group worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMTS. TheStreet upgraded CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

