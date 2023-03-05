Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Liquidity Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 77,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $409.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

