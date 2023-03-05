Kent Lake Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 383,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.41% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $138,095.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $95,634.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,565 shares of company stock worth $2,030,196 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

