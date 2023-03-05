Kent Lake Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 383,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.41% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neuronetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuronetics (STIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.