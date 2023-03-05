Kepos Capital LP Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,919 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 11.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $96,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,709,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,434,000 after buying an additional 1,663,416 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 2.2 %

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.