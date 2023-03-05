Kepos Capital LP Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 208,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $182.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.