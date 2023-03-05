Kepos Capital LP Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,704 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Independence were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Independence by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,546,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Independence Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Independence stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

