Kepos Capital LP Increases Stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Kepos Capital LP increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. RMG Acquisition Corp. III comprises 0.9% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.28% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 139,836 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after buying an additional 2,490,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.3 %

RMGC stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.