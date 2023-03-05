Kepos Capital LP Invests $9.32 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,000. Pinterest comprises 1.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after buying an additional 2,333,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,253,023 shares of company stock valued at $30,750,865 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.