Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 51.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 443,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 267.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

