Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.49% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $13,163,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in TCV Acquisition by 61.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 624,887 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $10.19 on Friday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

