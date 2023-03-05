Kepos Capital LP Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

