Kepos Capital LP Sells 2,295 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

