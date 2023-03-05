Kepos Capital LP Sells 275,000 Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Kepos Capital LP cut its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.80% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 291,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,042 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 38.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 52.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 171,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

