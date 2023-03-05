Kepos Capital LP Sells 901 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

