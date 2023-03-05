Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 711,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.2 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELF remained flat at $4.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Keppel has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.79.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

