Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

