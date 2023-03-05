Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

DGRO opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

