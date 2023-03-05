KeyCorp Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

PSTG stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 422,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $90,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

