KeyCorp Raises NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $25.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NRDS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NerdWallet stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 12,833 shares of company stock valued at $180,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NerdWallet by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 340,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 949.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 238,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

