Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,026. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

