Kiltearn Partners LLP Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,630 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 6.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $106,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CVS stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

