Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $43.20 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 2.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $43,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.98 and a 200-day moving average of $305.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.