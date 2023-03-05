Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $57.70 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Autoliv accounts for 3.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 1.00% of Autoliv worth $57,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $95.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

