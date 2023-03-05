Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 197,600 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,600 shares during the quarter. KT makes up about 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.66% of KT worth $38,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

KT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

