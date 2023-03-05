Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 4.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 8,335,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036,289. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.