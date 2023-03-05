Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPY remained flat at $66.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGSPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($95.74) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($88.30) to €73.00 ($77.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($74.47) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

