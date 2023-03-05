Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 597 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 221,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.