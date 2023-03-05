Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

