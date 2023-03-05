Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 2.3% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $90.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

