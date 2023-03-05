Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FPE opened at $17.66 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

