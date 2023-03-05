Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $2,109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 416.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 115.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 849,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.66%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.