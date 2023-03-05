Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.51.

Shares of TSLA opened at $197.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

