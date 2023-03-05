Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.75.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $318.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $255.52 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

