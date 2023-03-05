Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTE. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

About Kinnate Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

