Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 478,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $4.72 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

