KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

