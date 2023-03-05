KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in International Paper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,632. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

