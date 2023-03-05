KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 120,021 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,878,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,101,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,478,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $131,340,000 after acquiring an additional 158,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,776,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

