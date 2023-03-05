KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,725 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,922,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,222,456. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

