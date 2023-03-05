KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,134,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

