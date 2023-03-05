KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) vs. European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Critical Review

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Wax Center has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KM Wedding Events Management and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $198.94 million 5.99 -$3.41 million $0.23 81.52

KM Wedding Events Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center.

Summary

European Wax Center beats KM Wedding Events Management on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

